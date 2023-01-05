×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kenya | state department | terrorism

State Dept: $10M Reward for Info on '20 Kenya Terrorist Attack

State Dept: $10M Reward for Info on '20 Kenya Terrorist Attack
A member of Kenya's security forces keeps guard as people are evacuated at the scene of an explosion at the Dusit hotel compound in Nairobi, Kenya. (Thomas Mukoya/Reuters)

By    |   Thursday, 05 January 2023 04:11 PM EST

The Rewards for Justice program under the State Department is offering a $10 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Maalim Ayman or anyone tied to the Jan. 5, 2020 terrorist attack on U.S. and Kenyan personnel at the Manda Bay Airfield in Kenya.

Maalim Ayman, leader of an al-Shabab unit, an al-Qaida affiliate, was designated a Specially Designated Global Terrorist under then-President Donald Trump in 2020.

Ayman is accused of preparing the terror attack in Kenya that killed a U.S. soldier and two U.S. Department of Defense contractors and wounded two other U.S. service members and a third DOD contractor. Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack in a video afterward.

"Based in East Africa, al-Shabab is one of al-Qaida's most dangerous affiliates and is responsible for numerous terrorist attacks in Kenya, Somalia, and neighboring countries that have killed thousands of people, including U.S. citizens," the State Department wrote in a release announcing the reward. "The terrorist group continues to plot, plan, and conspire to commit terrorist acts against the United States, U.S. interests, and foreign partners."

Al-Shabab was designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist in March 2008.

The RFJ program, administered under the Diplomatic Security Service, has paid out over $250  million to more than 125 people around the world who have provided "actionable information" to project U.S. national security, according to the State Department.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program under the State Department is offering a $10 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Maalim Ayman or anyone tied to the Jan. 5, 2020 terrorist attack on U.S. and Kenyan personnel at the Manda Bay Airfield in Kenya.
kenya, state department, terrorism
234
2023-11-05
Thursday, 05 January 2023 04:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved