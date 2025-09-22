Maker of Tylenol Rebuts Trump Admin's Autism Claims

Kenvue, the company that makes Tylenol, is pushing back on the Trump administration's claims that the widely used over-the-counter pain reliever is responsible for rising autism rates, saying no credible evidence links the drug to the neurodevelopmental condition.

The administration released its findings at a press conference on Monday showing a link between taking acetaminophen — the active ingredient in Tylenol — during pregnancy and an increased risk of the child developing autism.

"We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism," a spokeswoman for Kenvue told the Daily Mail. "We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk this poses for expecting mothers.

"Acetaminophen is the safest pain reliever option for pregnant women as needed throughout their entire pregnancy," she continued. "Without it, women face dangerous choices: Suffer through conditions like fever that are potentially harmful to both mom and baby or use riskier alternatives.

"The facts are that over a decade of rigorous research, endorsed by leading medical professionals and global health regulators, confirms there is no credible evidence linking acetaminophen to autism," the spokeswoman added. "We stand with the many public health and medical professionals who have reviewed this science and agree."

One in 31 children are estimated to have autism in the U.S. compared with 1 in 150 in 2000, and the Trump administration has prioritized identifying the condition's root cause.

While some experts attribute the increase to a broader definition of autism and increased awareness among doctors, leading to more diagnoses, others, including Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., have suggested that environmental toxins, older maternal age, and obesity could be contributing to the rise.

Acetaminophen has long been considered one of the safest medications for expectant mothers to take, with around 60% reporting taking the drug during pregnancy. It's found in Tylenol and a number of other over-the-counter cold and flu remedies.

A study conducted by researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City and published in BMC Environmental Health last month found that prenatal exposure to acetaminophen may increase the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism spectrum disorder and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, in children.

Other studies have found no link between acetaminophen and autism.

Responding to a consensus statement in 2021 that claimed a growing body of research linked acetaminophen to fetal developmental abnormalities, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said that "patients should not be frightened away from the many benefits of acetaminophen."

"ACOG and obstetrician-gynecologists across the country have always identified acetaminophen as one of the only safe pain relievers for pregnant individuals during pregnancy," the group wrote in a statement. "This consensus statement, and studies that have been conducted in the past, show no clear evidence that proves a direct relationship between the prudent use of acetaminophen during any trimester and fetal developmental issues."

Kenvue's stock price took a hit amid reports of the Trump administration's impending announcement, falling from $18.35 per share at the market's close on Friday to $16.97 per share at the close on Monday.