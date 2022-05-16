Christian MS Homework: Write Letter to Friend 'Struggling With Homosexuality'

Middle school students in Kentucky were recently asked to pen letters to an imaginary friend “struggling with homosexuality,” reports the Louisville Courier-Journal.

A community member on Twitter first flagged the homework assignment for children at Christian Academy of Louisville (CAL), which reads: “The aim of your letter should be to lovingly and compassionately speak truth to the person you’re talking to in a way that does not approve of any sin.

"Assume that you have known this friend since kindergarten, that you go to the same church and that you have been pretty good friends over the years until now,” it adds. … “The aim of your letter should be to lovingly and compassionately speak truth to the person you’re talking to in a way that does not approve of any sin. Instead, TRY TO PERSUADE THEM OF THE GOODNESS OF GOD’S DESIGN for them."

“Modern-day education assignment at Christian Academy of Louisville Middle school: Write a letter to your homosexual friend explaining why it’s wrong. Shameful,” Louisville, Ky. business owner JP Davis posted to the social media site along with two screenshots of the assignment.

Davis told the Courier Journal he was shown the homework by a close friend whose child attends CAL.

CAL Superintendent Darin Long said the assignment was for students in a middle school Bible elective class.

The homework was "part of a unit of study which discusses 'What are humans and where is their identity?'" Long wrote, and "in context, was how a person could discuss homosexuality with a friend from a biblical perspective with compassion and love."

"This hypothetical friend conversation was for our students to review the class discussions and their perspectives on the subject," his statement said. "Moving forward, we will review this assignment to ensure there is clarity in its purpose and language."