×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kentucky derby

Lord Miles Scratched From Ky. Derby as Trainer Suspended

Lord Miles Scratched From Ky. Derby as Trainer Suspended
Lord Miles working out at Churchill Downs earlier this week. (AP)

Thursday, 04 May 2023 07:21 PM EDT

Lord Miles has been scratched from the Kentucky Derby after Churchill Downs suspended trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. indefinitely on Thursday following the death of two of his horses at the property ahead of Saturday's Kentucky Derby.

Churchill Downs is working with regulators after four horses died in the lead-up to the 1-1/4-mile race, including one that was entered to run in the first leg of thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown, Wild on Ice.

Joseph's horses, Parents Pride and Chasing Artie, died suddenly on Saturday and Tuesday, respectively.

"Given the unexplained sudden deaths, we have reasonable concerns about the condition of his horses and decided to suspend him indefinitely until details are analyzed and understood," Bill Mudd, the president and chief operating officer of Churchill Downs Incorporated, said in a statement.

Lord Miles was the second scratch announced for the derby on Thursday as Practical Move was also removed from the field due to an elevated temperature.

Cyclone Mischief, a bay colt trained by Dale Romans, will now enter the competition in the No. 20 post position following third-place finishes behind champion Forte in the Fountain of Youth (G2) and Florida Derby (G1).

A jockey for Cyclone Mischief has not yet been confirmed.

Also joining in the No. 22 spot is Mandarin Hero, who took second in the Santa Anita Derby last month. The dark brown colt is the second horse from Japan in this year's field along with Derma Sotogake. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Lord Miles has been scratched from the Kentucky Derby after Churchill Downs suspended trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. indefinitely on Thursday following the death of two of his horses at the property ahead of Saturday's Kentucky Derby.Churchill Downs is working with regulators...
kentucky derby
239
2023-21-04
Thursday, 04 May 2023 07:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved