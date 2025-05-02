Kentucky Gov. Beshear Open to 2028 White House Bid

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he “would consider” a run for president in 2028, joining a growing list of Democrats weighing a bid as the party looks ahead to a potentially wide-open primary, Politico reported.

Gov. Beshear said he is open to running for president in 2028, citing a desire to unify the country and leave a better future for the next generation.

“If you’d asked me a couple years ago if this is something I’d consider, I probably wouldn’t have,” Beshear told WDRB, a Louisville television station, on Thursday. “But I don’t want to leave a broken country to my kids. So if I’m somebody that can bring this nation together, hopefully find some common ground, it’s something I’ll consider.”

Beshear’s comments come amid rising speculation about the Democratic Party’s future leadership.

He has emerged as a prominent national figure after winning reelection in deep-red Kentucky, defeating his Republican challenger in 2023 and becoming one of the few Democrats to secure statewide office there three times.

His name also surfaced in 2024 as a finalist to join former Vice President Kamala Harris’ ticket as her running mate. While he was ultimately not selected, the attention underscored his growing stature within the party.

In 2026, Beshear is set to chair the Democratic Governors Association, where he will lead efforts to elect Democratic governors in what is expected to be a critical midterm cycle.

Beshear has been vocal about shifting the Democratic Party’s messaging strategy. In a February interview with Politico, he emphasized connecting with voters more authentically.

“It’s hard to communicate when you’re not using some normal language,” Beshear said at Politico’s Governors Summit. He added that Democrats need to “talk to people like real human beings” and drop “sanitized” rhetoric to better resonate with the electorate.

Beshear has also sought to shape the party’s response to President Donald Trump’s trade policies, particularly on tariffs, as he navigates his potential national platform.

Meanwhile, others are stepping into the 2028 conversation. Former Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also acknowledged interest in a presidential run this week.

John Zogby, founder and senior partner at John Zogby Strategies, discussed new polling data on Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax’s “Greg Kelly Reports,” offering early insight into the 2028 race.

According to the exclusive data, Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump Jr. are currently leading their respective political fields in initial polling for the next presidential election cycle.

As the Democratic primary field begins to take shape, Beshear’s blend of bipartisan appeal and executive experience could make him a notable contender in a competitive race for the nomination.