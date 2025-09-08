Trump's Fmr Nom for Japan Amb. Named CBS News Ombudsman

Paramount Skydance on Monday named Kenneth Weinstein as ombudsman for CBS News, a newly created role aimed at monitoring bias and audience complaints.

The appointment fulfills a condition set by U.S. regulators when the Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 in late July to approve Skydance Media's $8.4 billion merger with Paramount, which required hiring an ombudsman to review complaints.

In 2020, President Donald Trump nominated Weinstein to be U.S. ambassador to Japan, but the nomination expired without a full Senate confirmation. He is currently the Japan chair at the conservative Hudson Institute.

He has served under four U.S. administrations on federal advisory boards, including as chair of the Broadcasting Board of Governors, now the U.S. Agency for Global Media.

Complaints from consumers, employees and others will be directed to Weinstein, Paramount said. Cases he deems require further action will be elevated to Paramount President Jeff Shell and George Cheeks, chair of TV Media.

The merger faced intense scrutiny, with CBS News emerging as a flash point during the review.

CBS News faced a more than $20 billion lawsuit from Trump over its editing of a "60 Minutes" interview in October 2024 with then-Democratic Party presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

In July, Paramount agreed to pay $16 million to settle the case ahead of its merger with Skydance, without issuing an apology or expressing regret, concluding about nine months of legal proceedings amid calls not to settle.

Before the settlement, CBS News President and Chief Executive Wendy McMahon stepped down from her position, telling staffers that she and the company had differing views on the path forward.

Bill Owens, the longtime executive producer of "60 Minutes," also announced his departure, citing concerns over editorial independence.