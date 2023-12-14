Apology Letters Emerge in Ga. Election Interference Case

Letters of apology written by former co-defendants in Georgia's election interference case involving former President Donald Trump emerged Thursday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution obtained the letters from attorneys Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell and bail bondsman Scott Hall through an open records request. The trio, along with a fourth defendant, Jenna Ellis, were mandated to write these apologies as part of their plea agreements with Fulton County prosecutors.

They were among 19 co-defendants, including Trump, accused of violating Georgia's anti-racketeering law over efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

Powell write a one-sentence apology on lined notebook paper. "I apologize for my actions in connection with the events in Coffee County," she wrote in her letter, dated Oct. 19.

Chesebro issued a conciliatory statement the following day, writing, "I apologize to the citizens of the State of Georgia and of Fulton County for my involvement in Count 15 of the indictment."

Chesebro composed his letter just moments before accepting his deal in the presence of Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee. Despite their significance, the letters were initially sealed by McAfee and subsequently delayed in processing by court officials. A spokesperson for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis refrained from providing further comment on the matter, according to the AJC.

Hall, a bail bondsman indicted for his role in the Coffee County election data breach, issued the lengthiest apology among the group. Expressing remorse, he wished he had never participated in post-election activities that led him to court. Hall acknowledged unintentional violations of laws and accepted responsibility for his actions.

Ellis, a legal representative affiliated with the Trump campaign, emotionally delivered her apology during an October hearing before McAfee. Reflecting on her actions with "deep remorse," she acknowledged the repercussions and conveyed contrition.

In a recent interview with the AJC earlier this week, Willis drew parallels between the apology letters and apologies within spousal relationships for causing distress to a partner. Emphasizing the significance of sincere contrition, she remarked, "It doesn't have to be very long. In fact, all I would rather is a sentence. But I think it's important."

Chesebro confronted indictment for his involvement in appointing a slate of Trump electors in swing states captured by Democrat Joe Biden.

Powell and Hall encountered charges connected to their participation in the Coffee County data breach.

Ellis' charges originated from her testimony before a Georgia Senate subcommittee in 2020 addressing allegations of election fraud in Georgia.