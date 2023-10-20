Trump Co-defendant Chesebro Reaches Plea Deal

Kenneth Chesebro, who served as a campaign legal adviser for former President Donald Trump, has accepted an offer to plead guilty as jury selection was under way in connection with the Fulton County, Georgia, election interference case.

Chesebro was charged along with Trump and more than a dozen co-defendants for attempting to delay the transfer of power after the 2020 election, and agreed on Friday to plead guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit filing false documents, reports The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

He had originally faced seven felony counts in the case.

Chesebro's plea means he will serve five years in prison, pay $5,000 in restitution to the state, and serve 100 hours of community service. He was also ordered to write a letter of apology to the citizens of Georgia and to testify truthfully as the other cases move along.

His plea comes one day after attorney Sidney Powell pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor charges in connection with an election data breach in Coffee County, and after Atlanta bail bondsman Scott Hall reached a plea deal in the same incident.

Chesebro and Powell both sought speedy trials, with Chesebro described by the prosecution in the case as playing a major role in a plan for Republican electors being organized in support of Trump.

He had drafted memos suggesting the General Assembly or Congress could declare Trump as having won the 2020 election in Georgia, using voting fraud as a reason.

Before the deal, Chesebro was unsuccessful in a bid to have the memos excluded as trial evidence. He and Powell were to have been tried in the same proceedings.

Fulton County prosecutors have charged three GOP electors that Trump's campaign organized in Georgia, along with Trump, Chesebro, Powell, Hall, attorneys John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani, and several others allegedly involved in the plans.