×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kennedy | sirhan

Robert Kennedy Assassin Sirhan Sirhan Denied Parole for 16th Time

Robert Kennedy Assassin Sirhan Sirhan Denied Parole for 16th Time
(AP)

Wednesday, 01 March 2023 07:32 PM EST

A California review board on Wednesday denied parole to Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968.

Sirhan was denied parole for another three years by a panel of California parole board members, who said he was not suitable for release. The decision marks a change from a different panel's conclusion two years ago that the 78-year-old should be paroled.

That decision was overruled by California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, and Sirhan sued, saying the governor's action was illegal. It was not immediately clear what impact Wednesday's ruling would have on the lawsuit.

Sirhan was convicted of gunning down Kennedy, 42, in the kitchen pantry of the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles on June 5, 1968.

The shooting occurred minutes after the U.S. senator and former U.S. attorney general gave his victory speech after winning the California Democratic presidential primary. Kennedy died the next day. His older brother, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in Dallas in 1963.

Sirhan has said he had no recollection of the killing of Robert Kennedy, although he has also said he fired at Kennedy because he was enraged by his support for Israel.

Kennedy's widow, Ethel Kennedy, 94, and six of her children had opposed parole for Sirhan.

Two other of Robert and Ethel Kennedy's nine surviving children - Robert F. Kennedy, junior and Douglas Kennedy - were reported by the Los Angeles Times to have supported parole for Sirhan last year.

Sirhan was sentenced to death in 1969, but his sentence was commuted to life in prison after California banned the death penalty.

Outlining his decision to veto parole for Sirhan in an opinion piece in the Los Angeles Times, Newsom said he disagreed with the Board of Parole Hearings finding that Sirhan was suitable for parole.

"After carefully reviewing the case, including records in the California State Archives, I have determined that Sirhan has not developed the accountability and insight required to support his safe release into the community," Newsom wrote.

Sirhan is currently incarcerated in California's Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility near San Diego. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A California review board on Wednesday denied parole to Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968.Sirhan was denied parole for another three years by a panel of California parole...
kennedy, sirhan
355
2023-32-01
Wednesday, 01 March 2023 07:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved