RFK Jr. Criticizes Biden for Sending Cluster Munitions to Ukraine

Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. strongly criticized the Biden administration on Friday, after the administration announced that the Pentagon would be transferring cluster munitions to Ukraine, reversing a previous decision to withhold them.

The administration said it would primarily be sending M864 155-millimeter artillery shells. Also known as Dual-Purpose Conventional Munitions (DPICM), the shells dispense smaller explosive weapons over a specific area in order to attack vehicles and personnel.

However, cluster munitions are controversial since there is a risk posed by "dud" submunitions, which could harm civilians long after a war ends. The weapons were last manufactured in the 1990s.

"Cluster bombs are munitions so horrific for civilians that more than a hundred nations have signed an international treaty banning them. Now the Biden administration is preparing to send them to Ukraine," Kennedy, who is challenging Biden for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination, wrote on Twitter.

"These munitions scatter bomblets across the landscape. Many fail to explode — until children pick them up later. They have caused thousands of injuries and deaths to civilians," Kennedy added.

In addition, Kennedy sent follow-up tweets over the weekend on the issue.

"Last year, WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki called the use of cluster bombs a 'war crime.' Now President Biden plans to send them to Ukraine. Stop the ceaseless escalation! It is time for peace. #Kennedy24," Kennedy wrote Saturday. "Biden was opposed to cluster bombs In 1982 as well, when he opposed their sale to Israel. What happened to his conscience?"

Kennedy tweeted Sunday, "In February 2021, President Biden promised us 'diplomacy is back.' But now the WH rejects talks to end the war in Ukraine + sends cluster bombs instead. It would be nice to see our president put as much energy into talks as he does into sending weapons." He added, "Cluster bombs are supposed to be used as a weapon of last resort. But we were told Russia is divided + Ukraine is winning the war. Why not use the opportunity to propose a favorable peace? #Kennedy24."