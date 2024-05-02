Texas AG Paxton Warns Austin Over Not Enforcing Trans Law

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton threatened the city of Austin on Thursday his office will consider "every possible response" if the city does not properly enforce a state law that prohibits hormone treatments such as puberty blockers and transition surgeries for transgender minors.

Earlier in the day, the City Council of the state capital approved a resolution 10-1 that directs police to make enforcement of Senate Bill 14, passed last year by the Legislature that bans certain treatment options for transgender minors, as their lowest priority.

The resolution also requires the city manager to "explore establishing a program or identify resources to assist Austin residents facing potential criminal punishment, civil liability, administrative penalties, or professional sanctions for providing to or assisting transgender or nonbinary individuals with healthcare or for seeking or receiving such care, including but not limited to collaboration with Travis County."

Paxton said in a news release the resolution is "riddled with problems."

"The resolution starts with the falsehood that such prohibited treatments have 'proven to be evidence based, medically necessary, and lifesaving,'" he said. "In addition to a growing body of medical research rejecting such claims, Texas concluded that the proposed treatments for minors are dangerous and banned the practices by passing SB 14.

"Further, the resolution is no more than an empty political statement. Each clause directing the City Manager to defy SB 14 is prefaced with the nonsensical qualification, 'except to the extent required by law.' In other words, the Austin City Council would order the City Manager and city employees to follow the law while pretending to say the exact opposite."

Paxton said Texas municipalities do not have the authority to "pick and choose" which state laws they will or will not abide by.

"The people of Texas have spoken, and Austin City Council must listen," he said.

Paxton wasn't the only Texas Republican to criticize Austin's resolution.

"This Council should remember that the city is a political subdivision of the State of Texas and derives its authority from the State," state Rep. Brian Harrison posted on X. "Actions like the one being proposed today ... make it abundantly clear that this Council is unfit to manage the capital city of the greatest state in our country."

Wrote state Rep. Dustin Burrows in a post on X: "As liberal cities desperately attempt to usurp the laws of this state, you can be assured I will continue my efforts to stop these back door attempts at forcing progressive policies upon Texans."

Newsmax reached out to Austin Interim City Manager Jesus Garza for comment.