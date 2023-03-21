Paxton to Newsmax: 'Rogue DAs' Attack Conservatives

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax Tuesday that “the left is using the judicial system” to go after “conservatives who are fighting for Americans,” like former President Donald Trump.

“This is what the founders were worried about,” Paxton said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.” “This is one of the reasons they separated, because they were not getting due process. The court system was being used against them in political ways.”

“And here we are today … we have rogue DAs and rogue prosecutors at the federal level who go after conservatives who are fighting for Americans, and Trump is no exception,” he continued. “He's in their way, and they've done everything they can to take him out of office and they've done everything they can to keep him out of office. I would not be surprised if they trump up some charges — no pun intended there — to just take him out of the battle.”

According to The Associated Press, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is reportedly considering charges stemming from allegations that Trump paid hush money to women who claimed they had sexual encounters with him in the run-up to the 2016 election, including porn star Stormy Daniels.

When asked what states can do to rein in rogue district attorneys who pursue political prosecutions, Paxton said it’s important to call out abuses of power.

“We can only do what we can do in our own states, but we can speak out and we can not be afraid to speak out and call it what it is, which is out of control rogue prosecutors, so that the American people understand what's going on here,” he said. “This is what happens to you if you go fight the fight for the American people or for your citizens. They will come after you and they will taint you in any way they can.”

The Texas attorney general also said that while he’s unsure if it works the same way in all states, a grand jury can be manipulated by prosecutors to get the end result they’re looking for.

“I know what it's like in Texas and it can be used in a very nefarious way by prosecutors,” he said. “I've seen it done. I've seen where they go after people, they try to get an indictment, they can't get one. They go to the next grand jury, they can't get one. They go to the next one, they can't get one. They can go to as many grand juries as they want and any DA can do this in Texas. No matter how many years it takes, no matter how many grand juries it takes — all they have to do is find the right combination, and it could be completely political with no basis in fact or law.”

