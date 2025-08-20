Texas AG Paxton Issues Cease/Desist Against Abortion Pill

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent cease-and-desist letters to several organizations on Wednesday, ordering them to stop the advertising, sale, and shipment of abortion-inducing drugs into the state.

"Texas will not tolerate the murdering of innocent life through illegal drug trafficking," Paxton said. "These abortion drug organizations and radical activists are not above the law, and I have ordered the immediate end of this unlawful conduct. This is a flagrant violation of both state and federal laws, and we are going to do everything in our power to protect mothers and unborn babies."

Paxton's action stems from two recent cases in Texas in which individuals allegedly obtained abortion-inducing drugs illegally with the help of certain organizations. In one lawsuit, a man is accused of using the drugs to poison his girlfriend, resulting in the loss of the pregnancy and sending her to the hospital.

The attorney general's office stated that entities such as Plan C and Her Safe Harbor advertise abortion pills by mail and that they can be delivered to Texas in days, which may violate the federal Comstock Act as well as provisions of Texas law, including the Human Life Protection Act.