Journalist Suspended From X For Posting Vance Dossier

Social media platform X temporarily suspended journalist Ken Klippenstein's account after he published a hacked dossier about Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, Donald Trump's running mate, Mediaite reported Thursday.

The trove of background information on Vance was compiled by the Trump campaign during the vetting process for a running mate. The 271-page dossier includes "potential vulnerabilities" of Vance's, including past criticism of Trump.

Shortly after Vance was tapped as Trump's running mate, an anonymous individual sent the document to a Politico reporter. The Trump camp later said it was hacked by Iranian intelligence.

Additional news outlets were also sent the dossier but refrained from publishing it. Klippenstein published the documents on his website Thursday.

"The dossier has been offered to me and I've decided to publish it because it's of keen public interest in an election season," Klippenstein wrote. "It's a 271-page research paper the Trump campaign prepared to vet now vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance. As far as I can tell, it hasn't been altered, but even if it was, its contents are publicly verifiable. I'll let it speak for itself."

His account was suspended by X only a few hours after the documents' publication. Users are also unable to link to Klippenstein's report.

"Ken Klippenstein was temporarily suspended for violating our rules on posting unredacted private personal information, specifically Sen. Vance’s physical addresses and the majority of his Social Security number," X said in a post.