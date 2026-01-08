Ken Jennings Backs Whichever 2028 Candidate Will 'Prosecute' Trump

"Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings suggested he would support a 2028 presidential candidate who promises to pursue prosecutions tied to the current U.S. administration.

In a post on the social platform Bluesky on Wednesday, Jennings wrote, "The 'prosecute the former regime at every level' candidate has my vote in 2028."

The remark came amid news of a fatal shooting in Minneapolis involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. A U.S. citizen, identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, was shot during the incident.

Good, who had a 6-year-old child, was later identified publicly as the woman killed.

People gathered at the scene throughout the day, first to protest police actions and later to hold a vigil honoring Good's life.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem described the shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and said the woman was part of a "mob of agitators" targeting ICE officers.

Noem said the officer who fired his weapon followed his training after being hit by a vehicle, noting that the same veteran officer had been injured in a similar anti-ICE attack in June.

"Any loss of life is a tragedy, and I think all of us can agree that in this situation, it was preventable," Noem said, adding that the FBI would investigate the incident.

Jennings' post was widely shared and responded to in the style of "Jeopardy!" clues.

When one user joked about economic issues, another exchange prompted Jennings to write, "My kitchen table issue is 'don't shoot people at their kitchen tables.'"

On Tuesday, Jennings posted a separate comment appearing to criticize U.S. foreign policy, drawing a comparison between repeated regime-change efforts and fleeting personal resolutions.

"America is always like 'ok but the NEXT regime change will work,' like when I 'cut out carbs' briefly every January," he wrote.

Jennings became co-host of "Jeopardy!" in 2021 and took on sole hosting duties in 2023.

He has a history of commenting on political issues and has previously drawn attention for critical remarks about President Donald Trump and his family.

In 2017, Jennings mocked Trump's son Barron after he reportedly mistook an infamous image of comedian Kathy Griffin holding a prop of the president's bloodied, severed head for his father; the post was later deleted.

"Barron Trump saw a very long necktie on a heap of expired deli meat in a dumpster. He thought it was his dad & his little heart is breaking," Jennings wrote at the time, according to the New York Post.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.