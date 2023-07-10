Ken Griffey Jr. Drawn Into Bud Light Controversy

Baseball legend Ken Griffey Jr. has been drawn into the ongoing controversy involving Bud Light after a collaboration launched with Budweiser last week.

"Look like an All-Star. Introducing the Budweiser x Ken Griffey Jr. All-Star Collection. Shop now at the link in bio," the official Twitter account for Budweiser wrote last week. The tweet also included an animation showing off the different T-shirts bearing Griffey's name, being offered as a follow up to a partnership launched earlier in the month with a Father's Day-themed video starring Griffey and his dad.

Budweiser came under fire after briefly partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, a move that resulted in backlash from conservatives, who called for a boycott, and eventually from progressives who criticized the company's response to the initial controversy.

In comments to Budweiser's tweet, users criticized the company for what they viewed as an attempt to win back customers following the controversy.

"This won't work, either. Try an apology," one Twitter user wrote.

"You must have blackmail on Ken Griffey Jr. He deserves better than this," wrote another.

"Your company is now a punch line," wrote one user.

"Not after the Dylan Mulvaney collection," wrote another.