Rep. Buck on Retirement: 'Not Going to Lie' for GOP

It's been five months since Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., announced his retirement from Congress, but an interview this week regarding the timing of his decision has put his frustrations with the GOP front and center again.

In announcing his decision to retire in November, Buck lamented that "too many Republican leaders are lying to America." The outgoing five-term lawmaker hit on that theme again during an interview with "NewsNation," "The Hill" reported Sunday.

"But really we're at a time in American politics, that I am not going to lie on behalf of my presidential candidate, on behalf of my party," Buck said. "And I'm very sad that others in my party have taken the position that, as long as we get the White House, it doesn't really matter what we say."

Buck has been vocal against Republicans who are election deniers. He opposed Rep. Jim Jordan's bid for House speaker, in part, because the Ohioan didn't accept the results of the 2020 election and favored Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results.

Buck said while he hasn't changed, the world around him "has changed dramatically."

"We've gone from a time when the Tea Party stood for conservative principles, for constitutional principles, to a time where the (populists) have taken over the Republican Party and are really advocating things that I believe are very dangerous," he told NewsNation.

Trump called Buck "weak and ineffective" on the day he announced his retirement.

"Good news for the Country! Congressman Ken Buck of Colorado, a weak and ineffective Super RINO if there ever was one, announced today that he won't be running again, which is a great thing for the Republican Party. He knew long ago he could never win against MAGA …" Trump posted to Truth Social on Nov. 1.

Buck, perhaps, remembered that barb.

"The MAGA crowd ran a primary against me last time. I won 75-25. I'm not concerned about [a] primary, I'm not concerned about losing a general election. You know, the time is right," Buck said.