Kellyanne Conway: I'd Love to Work in White House Again

Kellyanne Conway told CBS that she would "love to work in the White House again" under former President Donald Trump.

Conway, promoting her memoir "Here's the Deal," appeared on "CBS Mornings" and said she'd still "love to serve at some level" in government.

"I would love to get rid of Biden/Harris," Conway told CBS. "I think they've not done well."

She added that Trump was the political "wish fulfillment of voters."

Conway, Trump's 2016 campaign manager and former senior counselor, said she wished Trump was still in office.

"I would definitely serve the country again, and I think that the Trump/Pence Administration had great accomplishments for this country and many measures," Conway told CBS.

Conway left her position as White House counselor in 2020 to focus on family.

Her husband, George Conway, became a vocal critic of Trump after nearly working for the then-president.

Kellyanne Conway told CBS that her husband's change of heart regarding Trump was "unfortunate" and "sad." She added that she believed they should have gone to couple's counseling.

"This was next level," she told CBS. "And I'll say this: George Conway's vows are not to Donald Trump. He doesn't owe loyalty or fealty to a political party or a certain president. That was to me and to honor and cherish."

Kellyanne Conway said she and her husband still "have a lot of things in common," though they no longer wear their wedding rings.

She added that she spent time with him and their children over the Memorial Day weekend.

"I think we all do what we want with our time," she said.

In her memoir, Conway delves into what happened behind the scenes in the Trump White House.

She told Newsmax that she was surprised to be the target of Trump's ire Thursday morning.

"I was told last [Wednesday] night that I was going to get a very nice complimentary statement — I actually read it on my email from the president about the book," Conway told "Prime News," responding to Trump's critical Truth Social remarks. "So something changed overnight.

"But, look, I have deep admiration, affection, and gratitude toward President Trump, and that won't change."