×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kellyanne conway | donald trump | work | white house | memoir

Kellyanne Conway: I'd Love to Work in White House Again

kellyanne conway speaks during an event on education in washington
Kellyanne Conway (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 01 June 2022 09:37 AM

Kellyanne Conway told CBS that she would "love to work in the White House again" under former President Donald Trump.

Conway, promoting her memoir "Here's the Deal," appeared on "CBS Mornings" and said she'd still "love to serve at some level" in government.

"I would love to get rid of Biden/Harris," Conway told CBS. "I think they've not done well."

She added that Trump was the political "wish fulfillment of voters."

Conway, Trump's 2016 campaign manager and former senior counselor, said she wished Trump was still in office.

"I would definitely serve the country again, and I think that the Trump/Pence Administration had great accomplishments for this country and many measures," Conway told CBS.

Conway left her position as White House counselor in 2020 to focus on family.

Her husband, George Conway, became a vocal critic of Trump after nearly working for the then-president.

Kellyanne Conway told CBS that her husband's change of heart regarding Trump was "unfortunate" and "sad." She added that she believed they should have gone to couple's counseling.

"This was next level," she told CBS. "And I'll say this: George Conway's vows are not to Donald Trump. He doesn't owe loyalty or fealty to a political party or a certain president. That was to me and to honor and cherish."

Kellyanne Conway said she and her husband still "have a lot of things in common," though they no longer wear their wedding rings.

She added that she spent time with him and their children over the Memorial Day weekend.

"I think we all do what we want with our time," she said.

In her memoir, Conway delves into what happened behind the scenes in the Trump White House.

She told Newsmax that she was surprised to be the target of Trump's ire Thursday morning.

"I was told last [Wednesday] night that I was going to get a very nice complimentary statement — I actually read it on my email from the president about the book," Conway told "Prime News," responding to Trump's critical Truth Social remarks. "So something changed overnight.

"But, look, I have deep admiration, affection, and gratitude toward President Trump, and that won't change."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Kellyanne Conway told CBS that she would "love to work in the White House again" under former President Donald Trump.
kellyanne conway, donald trump, work, white house, memoir
364
2022-37-01
Wednesday, 01 June 2022 09:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved