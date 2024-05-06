Former Campaign Managers Team Up for Podcast

Two former campaign managers, a Republican and a Democrat, will join forces for a podcast that seeks to "engage rather than enrage" while discussing the race this year for the White House, The Hill reported Monday.

Kellyanne Conway, who was former President Donald Trump's campaign manager for the 2016 White House bid, and David Plouffe, who headed former President Barack Obama's 2008 campaign, are teaming up for "The Campaign Managers" podcast platform, scheduled to launch May 22.

The weekly show promises to "feature fierce discussions between the two hosts and their guests" and, as Conway wrote on X, "delve deep into the complexities of the 2024 election election where we'll go beyond the headlines to dissect the latest campaign strategies, analyze the pressing issues shaping the political landscape, and share our first-hand experiences running the campaigns of history-making presidential candidates."

Conway added in a statement that she and Plouffe "have been in the room where it happens, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with unique, historic candidates who defied the critics, exceeded expectations, won the presidency, and governed."

Plouffe said in a statement about the podcast that although he and Conway have "fierce disagreements on issues and who we want to win this race, we agree on what it takes to get to 270 electoral votes."

Plouffe added: "We think it’s important to have a place where audiences can get the full picture of where the race stands and how it could change and will assess those not wearing the blue and red shirts of our respective parties but as practitioners who have led successful campaigns for the White House."