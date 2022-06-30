Kellyanne Conway: Trump Wants to Run to Settle 'Unfinished Business'

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said she expects former President Donald Trump to run again in 2024.

"I know he wants to, and he's planning to," Conway told David Axelrod during an interview for "The Axe Files" podcast at the University Club of Chicago.

"He'd like to run for president, and he feels like he has unfinished business."

Conway told Axelrod that Trump probably will make his announcement by releasing a statement, via the president's social platform Truth Social or through his Save America joint fundraising committee.

"I would imagine he's got a statement ready to go now announcing he's running for president again, and one day he's going to say, Put that out today. Today's the day," Conway said.

The manager of Trump’s 2016 campaign has been promoting her book, "Here's the Deal: A Memoir."

She also told Axelrod that, in retrospect, then-President Trump and his team should have done more in 2020 to explain why the country should "not change horses" in the election.

"I don't think he did enough of that at all, and I think that Vice President [Joe] Biden was benefited," said Conway, who told Axelrod that Trump suffered from too much airtime during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I write in my book by about May [2020], I tell the president, 'I change my mind. It’s good for Vice President Biden that he’s in the bunker, in the basement, whatever he was doing in that room in Wilmington because we never had such a gulf between the exposure of two presidential nominees, party nominees.

"You had maybe a total of an hour a week of Joe Biden …. versus two hours a day of Donald Trump. It’s a lot of Donald Trump. And I think that with Biden he became the 'not Trump,' and there wasn’t enough maybe scrutiny and conversation about many of the things [Biden seeming old, irritated] we see now."

Conway also told Axelrod that, for the most part, Trump's use of Twitter was a great thing that produced the "democratization of information."

"Every single American, really anybody throughout the world, received an instant, free-of-charge presidential communication without going through the middle man," she told Axelrod.

Conway, however, added that Trump should have been more judicious with his tweets.

"With Donald Trump and Twitter, and I told him that, he needs to tweet like we need to eat — it’s just about better choices,” she said before adding that Trump’s most popular tweets concerned Trump Tower visits during the transition period, interviews of potential Cabinet members, and conversations with other heads of state.

There also was the much-liked tweet showing Trump wearing a mask.

"See, people want to see you go first. They want to see you set the example," Conway said she told Trump.