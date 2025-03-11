Hearing Halted as Dem Rep. Throws Fit Over 'Mr. McBride'

A House Foreign Affairs Europe Subcommittee hearing was abruptly halted Tuesday when the ranking Democrat member had a tantrum in objecting to the Republican chair referring to Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Del., the first openly transgender member of Congress, as "Mr. McBride."

Controversy has surrounded McBride, a male who identifies as female, since she was elected in November to represent Delaware's at-large congressional district. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., spearheaded efforts to ban transgender women and men from single-sex facilities on federal property.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., backed Mace's efforts, amending the House rules to prohibit transgender individuals from using single-sex facilities such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms in the hall of the House, the corridors and passages in the part of the Capitol assigned to the House, and other unappropriated rooms in that part of the Capitol, McBride said she would comply while voicing disagreement with the rules.

During Tuesday's hearing titled "Arms Control, International Security, & U.S. Assistance to Europe: Reforms for the State Department," a portion of which was aired by NBC News, Chair Keith Self, R-Texas, said, "I now recognize the representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride."

McBride responded sarcastically, "thank you madam chair," but was interrupted by Rep. William Keating, D-Mass., the subcommittee's ranking member.

"Mr. Chairman, can you repeat your instruction again, please," Keating said.

"Yes, it's a, it's a, we have set the standard on the floor of the House, and I'm simply," Self said, before being interrupted by Keating.

"What is that standard Mr. Chairman?" Keating said, continuing to interrupt Self as he tried to speak. "Would you repeat what you just said when you introduced a duly elected representative from the United States of America. Please."

"I will," Self said. "The representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride."

"Mr. Chairman, you are out of order," Keating shouted. "Mr. Chairman, have you no decency? I've come to know you a little bit, but this is not decent."

As Self interjected, "we will continue this hearing," Keating shouted back, "you will not continue this hearing with me unless you introduce a duly elected representative the right way."

Self then struck his gavel and said, "This hearing is adjourned."

In a post on X following the meeting, Self wrote, "It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female." Self echoed an Inauguration Day executive order by President Donald Trump that stated, "It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female. These sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality."

McBride told NBC News she was disappointed that Self ended the hearing early.

"I was prepared to move forward with my questions for the Subcommittee on nuclear nonproliferation and U.S. support for Democratic allies in Europe," she said.

In a post on X that included video of the exchange, Mace wrote of McBride: "He's a man. Hearing adjourned."

