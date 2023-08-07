Pence's National Security Adviser: 'Disappointment in Recent Actions'

Retired Gen. Keith Kellogg, former national security adviser to then-Vice President Mike Pence, took to Truth Social on Monday night to express his "disappointment" in Pence's "recent actions regarding President Trump."

Though it's unclear what specific actions Kellogg took issue with, what is clear is that Kellogg is endorsing Trump — once again — over Pence in the 2024 election.

Pence on Sunday said he would not rule out being a witness for the prosecution if Trump goes on trial on charges of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Pence added that he currently had "no plans" to testify.

On Monday, Kellogg began his post praising Trump as one who "stands apart as a figure of unwavering determination" with the "courage to take a stand where others wilt." Then he addressed Pence.

"While I respect [Pence's] service to our Nation, I must express my disappointment in his recent actions regarding President Trump," Kellogg wrote. "It is not the decisive leadership that we have seen from President Trump. Where President Trump is bold and unafraid to challenge the status quo, Pence has often chosen the passive route, avoiding confrontation.

"This lack of assertiveness, combined with an overreliance on failed political consultants like Marc Short, has demonstrated a laisse-faire leadership style unworthy of the Presidency.

"… Pence's actions have often seemed more focused on political maneuvering and maintaining his image," Kellogg continued. "This is not what Republican voters want. … I believe in the future President Trump envisions. A future that demands bold and decisive leadership, something we have seen in President Trump but not from the former Vice President."

It was just more than a year ago when Kellogg told the Washington Examiner that, "I've always been a Trump guy."

Kellogg went on to say that he and Trump "tried to bring (Pence) in tight."

Kellogg named Short by name then, too, telling the Examiner that advisers "like Marc Short … had pulled away from the Trump team."