Gross Will Spend $20 Million to Unseat Sen. Rick Scott

Florida businessman Keith Gross said he is willing to spend $20 million to $30 million of his own money to unseat Republican Sen. Rick Scott in the Florida GOP primary.
“If I have to spend $20, $30 million to get the message out of my own cash, I’m not putting that off the table. I mean, I’m gonna keep adding to the pile as much as I need to to get this job done,” he said.
“If we spend enough to get our message out, I don’t think it would matter if he outspends me 5 to 1. He can’t win this election because people don’t want him,” said Gross.
“It’s because he’s an absolute ineffective crook, basically. If I thought there was an awesome senator in that seat … I would be looking at a different seat. Where can I make a difference?” Gross said in an interview with The Hill.
“But the biggest positive impact I know I can make is in the U.S. Senate by unseating that guy.”
Gross' website states: "Keith’s experiences in the business sector coupled with his time as a prosecutor proved that successful policies can promote freedom and personal liberty. He can’t sit on the sidelines any longer and watch out-of-touch politicians get rich by hiding fraud and corruption at voters’ expense.
"Keith is running for the United States Senate to give Florida a voice in Washington and not give Washington a voice in Florida."
Gross’ campaign says state and local Republican committees in Florida are openly supportive of Scott, potentially violating the party’s bylaws or campaign laws.
Those actions, Gross said, mirror the GOP’s treatment of former President Donald Trump, whom Gross has endorsed.
“The party is putting their thumb on the scale in favor of one candidate over another in my election, and with the presidential election, too. Like I said, they’re trying to railroad Donald Trump as well, trying to kick him off the ballot through a loyalty pledge,” Gross said.
Peter Malbin ✉
Peter Malbin, a Newsmax writer, covers news and politics. He has 30 years of news experience, including for the New York Times, New York Post and Newsweek.com.
