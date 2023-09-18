×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: keith gross | rick scott | florida | senator

Gross Will Spend $20 Million to Unseat Sen. Rick Scott

By    |   Monday, 18 September 2023 11:51 AM EDT

Florida businessman Keith Gross said he is willing to spend $20 million to $30 million of his own money to unseat Republican Sen. Rick Scott in the Florida GOP primary.

“If I have to spend $20, $30 million to get the message out of my own cash, I’m not putting that off the table. I mean, I’m gonna keep adding to the pile as much as I need to to get this job done,” he said.

“If we spend enough to get our message out, I don’t think it would matter if he outspends me 5 to 1. He can’t win this election because people don’t want him,” said Gross.

“It’s because he’s an absolute ineffective crook, basically. If I thought there was an awesome senator in that seat … I would be looking at a different seat. Where can I make a difference?” Gross said in an interview with The Hill.

“But the biggest positive impact I know I can make is in the U.S. Senate by unseating that guy.”

Gross' website states: "Keith’s experiences in the business sector coupled with his time as a prosecutor proved that successful policies can promote freedom and personal liberty. He can’t sit on the sidelines any longer and watch out-of-touch politicians get rich by hiding fraud and corruption at voters’ expense.

"Keith is running for the United States Senate to give Florida a voice in Washington and not give Washington a voice in Florida."

Gross’ campaign says state and local Republican committees in Florida are openly supportive of Scott, potentially violating the party’s bylaws or campaign laws.

Those actions, Gross said, mirror the GOP’s treatment of former President Donald Trump, whom Gross has endorsed.

“The party is putting their thumb on the scale in favor of one candidate over another in my election, and with the presidential election, too. Like I said, they’re trying to railroad Donald Trump as well, trying to kick him off the ballot through a loyalty pledge,” Gross said.

Peter Malbin

Peter Malbin, a Newsmax writer, covers news and politics. He has 30 years of news experience, including for the New York Times, New York Post and Newsweek.com. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Florida businessman Keith Gross said he is willing to spend $20 million to $30 million of his own money to unseat Republican Sen. Rick Scott in the Florida GOP primary...
keith gross, rick scott, florida, senator
623
2023-51-18
Monday, 18 September 2023 11:51 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved