WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: keir starmer | palestinians | gaza | donald trump | white house

British PM Starmer Favors Palestinians' Return to Gaza

By    |   Thursday, 27 February 2025 05:57 PM EST

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Thursday "we all must support" Palestinians being able to return to Gaza and "rebuild their lives," a stance that is not supported by President Donald Trump.

Starmer made the comments during a question and answer session alongside Trump at the White House, carried live by Newsmax, after a day of talks on trade and ending the war in Ukraine.

Starmer said two images were most "impactful" over the last two weeks of the ceasefire between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas, one of them being the return of British hostage Emily Demari to her family.

"The other image was thousands of Palestinians marching through rubble, trying to return to their communities and their homes," Starmer told reporters. "So we have to do everything we can to ensure that the ceasefire continues so that more hostages can be returned, so that aid can be brought in that's desperately needed.

"And we need to allow Palestinians to return and to rebuild their lives. And we must all support them in doing that. And yes, I believe that the two-state solution is ultimately the only way for a lasting peace in the region," he added.

Trump, however, is calling for 2.1 million Palestinians to move from the enclave while Gaza is rebuilt and turned into the "Riviera of the Middle East." Earlier this week, Trump shared an AI-generated video on his Truth Social account, depicting his vision for Gaza's future.

The video contrasts the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave's current war-torn state with its proposed transformation into a luxury vacation hotspot. One notable frame showcases a luxury hotel named "Trump Gaza."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Thursday "we all must support" Palestinians being able to return to Gaza and "rebuild their lives," a stance that is not supported by President Donald Trump.
keir starmer, palestinians, gaza, donald trump, white house
412
2025-57-27
Thursday, 27 February 2025 05:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved