Trump Eyes Japan-Style Mini Cars for US Streets

President Donald Trump is promoting the idea of bringing Japan's tiny kei-style vehicles to American roads, framing them as a practical and affordable alternative as U.S. vehicles grow larger and more expensive.

NBC reported that the idea resonates with drivers like David McChristian, a Houston firefighter who uses a Japanese kei truck for daily errands and work needs.

McChristian said the small truck does everything he requires, including hauling furniture and groceries, without the size or cost of a full-size pickup.

"Most people have way more truck than they will ever use," McChristian said, noting he does not need a vehicle capable of towing thousands of pounds.

Kei cars and trucks are a regulated class in Japan defined by strict size and engine limits, typically producing about 60 horsepower and selling for roughly $10,000.

Trump encountered the vehicles during a visit to Japan in October and later praised them, calling them "cute" and questioning how they would perform in the U.S.

On Dec. 3, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he approved tiny cars to be built in America, later posting on Truth Social that they would be inexpensive, safe, fuel-efficient, and American-made.

Unlike imports, Trump's comments appear focused on encouraging domestic production of kei-style vehicles rather than easing restrictions on Japanese models.

Federal safety rules prevent most kei vehicles from being sold in the U.S., with imports limited largely to models more than 25 years old.

McChristian, who leads the Lone Star Kei advocacy group, has worked to change state laws that restrict their use, arguing the vehicles meet real-world needs at a fraction of the cost of modern trucks.

Interest in smaller vehicles has grown in U.S. cities as congestion, parking shortages, and rising prices reshape how Americans think about transportation.

Industry surveys and transportation studies show increasing openness to compact and micro vehicles for short trips, urban commuting, and secondary household use.

Thomas Prusa, an economics professor at Rutgers University, said kei-style vehicles could find a role in dense cities and retirement communities where smaller vehicles already dominate.

Prusa said the real question may be cultural rather than technical, noting that American driving habits were built around long distances and highway travel.

Still, he acknowledged that urban environments like New York and Chicago could benefit from smaller vehicles if policy and infrastructure evolved.

Whether Trump's push leads to regulatory change or domestic manufacturing remains uncertain, but the renewed attention highlights a growing debate over size, cost, and purpose in the American car market.