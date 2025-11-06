WATCH TV LIVE

Kazakhstan Poised to Join Abraham Accords

Thursday, 06 November 2025 01:17 PM EST

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to announce Thursday, during his meeting with President Donald Trump, that his country will join the Abraham Accords. 

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said that a new country would be announced on Thursday night as entering the Abraham Accords that have normalized relations between Israel and Muslim-majority nations.

Witkoff told a business forum in Florida that he would be returning to Washington for the announcement, declining to say which country it would be. 

A senior U.S. official told Axios that although Kazakhstan and Israel have maintained full diplomatic relations for more than three decades, the decision aims to revitalize the Abraham Accords as the U.S.-led framework for fostering cooperation between Israel and the broader Arab and Muslim world.

The Abraham Accords were brokered by the United States in 2020.

The original signatories include the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, later joined by Morocco and Sudan. The agreements marked a historic shift toward regional cooperation, trade, and diplomatic engagement across the Middle East.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


