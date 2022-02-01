×
Ex-WH Press Secretary McEnany Gave Text Messages to Jan. 6 Panel: Report

Kayleigh McEnany
Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 01 February 2022 10:22 AM

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany supplied the House select committee on the Jan. 6 attack with text messages, ABC News reported Tuesday.

A source familiar with the investigation told ABC News about McEnany's cooperation with Speaker Nancy Pelosi's committee — comprised of Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans — investigating the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

McEnany was subpoenaed by the House panel for records and testimony in November. She then turned over text messages to committee investigators.

As press secretary, McEnany was at the White House and around then-President Donald Trump before and during the Capitol attack.

ABC News reported that a source said text messages from McEnany's phone were included in a recent letter the committee sent to Ivanka Trump.

"1 — no more stolen election talk," Fox News host Sean Hannity texted McEnany, according to the records, ABC News reported. "2 — Yes, impeachment and the 25th amendment are real and many people will quit."

"Love that. Thank you. That is the playbook. I will help reinforce," McEnany replied, per the documents, according to ABC News.

The media outlet, citing a source, also reported that McEnany appeared virtually before the panel on Jan. 13.

The House select committee also was expected to receive McEnany's White House files — some of the records Trump unsuccessfully tried to prevent the National Archives from sharing with Congress.

The committee has interviewed more than 400 people as part of its investigation, ABC News reported.

"In general, people have been extremely cooperative. The closer we get to Trump, the more difficult it becomes," Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., recently told ABC News.

Last week, a federal judge ruled that Trump's lawyer, John Eastman, must review at least 1,500 pages of records per business day and immediately transfer any unprivileged documents to the committee.

Judge David Carter, of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, ordered Eastman to begin producing pages to congressional investigators beginning last Friday, Politico reported.

On Monday, CNN reported that Marc Short, former Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, testified before the committee last week.

Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., recently said he "had conversations" with former Attorney General William Barr.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


