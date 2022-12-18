Kaylee Goncalves' Dad Updates on Idaho Murder Probe

The father of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves, joined with attorney Shannon Grey, on Fox News on Saturday, providing an update on the case’s investigation.

Kaylee Goncalves is one of four University of Idaho students fatally stabbed on November 13 at a house near the school in Moscow, Idaho.

Goncalves spoke to Fox News’ Lawrence Jones about what he knows of the situation.

Police are currently going through a list of potential witnesses and approximately 22,000 Hyundai Elantras that have matched the description of the perpetrator’s vehicle.

"They've kind of informed us through communications that they've checked all the easiest paths," Goncalves said. "If this individual had this car registered to his name and it was just something very quick that they could just look up in the area and go right to his house — they've done all the due diligence there. They've done all that. So now they're reaching out, and they're going to look to the community to see if this individual borrowed this car."

Goncalves continued: "It doesn't appear that it's something that they have real easy access to, so he may have ran and they really pushed the narrative saying, 'Hey, if we can get these guys to focus on something that's really helpful, which is this car,' and find out if somebody says, 'Hey, you know, that car, that looks a lot like mine, I'm going to come forward and just volunteer my information,' and then they can figure out if somebody else had borrowed it or if — heck, who knows."

Goncalves and his family said they are “not even going to have a Christmas because you just can’t get yourself there to where it makes sense.”

He added, “How do you have a celebration like this when you’ve lost two of your favorite people in the world.”

The investigation has been ongoing for five weeks without an identifiable suspect.

The University of Idaho is taking tips at 208-883-7180.