×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kay ivey | alabama | transgender | athletes | law

Alabama Expands Restrictions on Trans Athletes

By    |   Wednesday, 31 May 2023 10:39 PM EDT

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday signed a bill that prohibits transgender athletes from competing in sports at state universities and colleges that do not align with their biological sex.

The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Susan DuBose, R-Hoover, expands the current ban on transgender athletes participating on K-12 teams and in competitions that do not align with their biological sex. Ivey signed that legislation into law in 2021.

"Look, if you are a biological male, you are not going to be competing in women's and girls' sports in Alabama," Ivey said in a news release. "It's about fairness, plain and simple."

Alabama is among 21 states that have imposed restrictions on transgender athletes competing in sports that do not align with their biological sex, according to the Movement Advancement Project, a liberal think tank that maps such legislation.

"This speaks to the fact that Alabama has common sense, that we stand with science, that we want to protect women and make sure they have a safe and level playing field when it comes to competitive athletics at the college level," DuBose said in a phone interview with the Montgomery Advertiser on Tuesday. "My goal is to protect women athletes."

On Tuesday night, Ivey used Twitter to reply to an ESPN tweet about the new law in which ESPN wrote: "Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed legislation on Tuesday that will ban transgender women from playing on female sports teams in college."

Ivey wrote: "Let me fix that, @espn. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed legislation on Tuesday that will ban biological MEN from playing on FEMALE sports teams in college. #alpolitics."

Earlier this month, a bill that makes it a felony for doctors to provide certain gender-transitioning medical care to minors took effect in Alabama, but it was blocked by a federal judge. Under the law, doctors and other healthcare providers who violate the law, which took effect May 8, could face up to 10 years in prison or a $15,000 fine, or both.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday signed a bill that prohibits transgender athletes from competing in sports at state universities and colleges that do not align with their biological sex.
kay ivey, alabama, transgender, athletes, law
337
2023-39-31
Wednesday, 31 May 2023 10:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved