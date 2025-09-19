Justice Kavanaugh's Would-Be Assailant Could Get 30 Years

Federal prosecutors have asked for a prison term of 30 years to life for the person who earlier pleaded guilty to attempting to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2022.

The sentencing request was filed with the court on Friday, as public defenders said their client is using female pronouns. The Hill reported that the public defenders said their client now uses the name Sophie Roske, but there was no request for a legal name change.

Roske is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 3. A guilty plea was entered with the court in April to a felony charge of attempting to assassinate Kavanaugh.

The would-be assailant was booked after being arrested under the name Nicholas John Roske.

Roske was arrested outside the home of Kavanaugh in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Chevy Chase, Maryland, without incident. Charging documents indicated Roske was carrying a semi-automatic handgun and a knife.

Roske traveled to Kavanaugh’s home from California but then abandoned the attempt following phone calls with a family member and even the local 911 emergency call center.

Arresting officers also confiscated a crowbar and zip ties from Roske.

Prosecutors said Roske wanted to change Kavanaugh’s position on gun cases and abortion. They said Roske had earlier sent messages on the digital message platform Discord that two additional justices might be targeted.

“The defendant sought single-handedly and irrevocably to alter an entire branch of the United States government through violence,” prosecutors alleged in their memo to the court. They characterized the crime as an act of terrorism while asking the court to consider the maximum penalty of 30 years to life.

“Roske presented a very real threat to life to an individual and their family members — a threat that showed up at their home in the middle of the night,” they wrote. “No judicial or court official, or their family, should have to live under the fear and mental toll that they could, on any day, at any time of day or night, be gunned down based on a judicial decision.”

Prosecutors noted that Roske had been treated for a mental condition but indicated that “does not excuse, nor did it cause” Roske to embark on a trip with murderous intent.

Concerns about the safety of the justices were elevated by the incident. In a twist of unusual timing, House Republicans this week approved a plan to increase the Supreme Court security budget by $28 million.