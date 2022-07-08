×
Tags: kavanaugh | abortion | protesters | dining

Kavanaugh Harassed by Pro-abortion Protesters at Restaurant

supreme court justice brett kavanaugh
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Friday, 08 July 2022 10:38 AM EDT

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh had to leave by a back door at a Washington, D.C., restaurant when pro-abortion protesters showed up while he was eating, Politico reported.

The incident at Morton's The Steakhouse occurred Wednesday night and was confirmed by the news outlet.

The restaurant chain issued this statement to Politico: "Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protesters while eating dinner at our Morton's restaurant.

"Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner. There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency."

The court had no official comment about the incident according to Politico.

In June, a man was arrested outside Kavanaugh's home in Maryland, carrying a semi-automatic Glock 17 pistol, a knife and a tactical vest. The man was indicted on charges of attempting ''to assassinate a Supreme Court Justice of the United States."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh had to leave by a back door at a Washington, D.C., restaurant when pro-abortion protesters showed up while he was eating, Politico reported.
kavanaugh, abortion, protesters, dining
2022-38-08
Friday, 08 July 2022 10:38 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

