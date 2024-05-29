Former Trump Spokesperson Wins Texas State House Primary Race

Katrina Pierson, a former Trump 2016 national campaign spokesperson, won her primary runoff race against incumbent Texas state Rep. Justin Holland on Tuesday, according to The Hill.

Holland reportedly was one of a small number of Republican incumbents to be targeted for not supporting GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and GOP Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Holland, one of dozens of House Republicans who voted to impeach Paxton, also voted to raise the age for purchasing semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21 and voted against Abbott's school voucher plan.

Holland has represented his district in the Dallas suburbs since 2017.

Pierson was backed by Abbott and endorsed by Paxton. Abbott campaigned with her leading up to Tuesday's election.

Both state officials congratulated Pierson on X for her victory over Holland.

"Congratulations to @KatrinaPierson on an incredible VICTORY in her Republican Primary Runoff in House District 33! #txlege," Abbott's campaign account posted.

"Congratulations to @KatrinaPierson for DEFEATING Austin RINO Justin Holland," Paxton's personal account wrote. "You have sent a strong message to Austin that if members continue to prioritize Democrats over our Conservative Agenda they will not return in 2026."

The Associated Press reported that more than 100 polling places in Dallas, Kaufman, Ellis, and Tarrant counties were without power early Tuesday after severe thunderstorms early in the day.

A judge in Dallas County declared a disaster there, and the county clerk's office in Harris County announced that at least a dozen voting locations lost power after the storms.

Voting was extended in Dallas County by two hours to 9 p.m., and a judge in Kaufman County ordered polling places, many of which were powered by generators, to stay open until 8 p.m. According to the AP, many Texas counties allow voters to cast their ballot at any open location.

