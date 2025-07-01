WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: katie porter | kamala harris | california | governor

Kamala Won't Push Katie Porter Out of Governor Race

By    |   Tuesday, 01 July 2025 11:28 AM EDT

Katie Porter previously said Kamala Harris would clear the field if she entered the race for California governor. But now she said she is staying put.

In a statement to Politico, Porter said her desire to run for governor will not change no matter enters the race.

"I'm running for Governor because I believe I'm the person best able to address the challenges we face, to stand up to Donald Trump, and to lead our state in a way that improves the lives of hard working Californians," Porter said. "and that's not going to change no matter who enters this race."

Porter had been telling supporters she will stay in the race for the Democratic nomination for governor even if Harris jumps in, Politico reported, citing multiple sources.

Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra have insisted they will run against Harris, while Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis has said she will drop out if Harris runs.

Porter, who gave up her congressional seat to unsuccessfully run for Senate last year, has talked about her personal relationship with Harris while also saying she would not wait for Harris' decision to decide whether to run for governor, Politico reported.

Gerald Singleton, Porter's lawyer, told Politico said Harris' delay in getting into the race has energized Porter's campaign.

"Back when Katie was just getting in and some other folks were just getting in, the sense was, if the vice president would have gotten in at that time, it may have resulted in a number of folks dropping out," Singleton said to Poltico. "But the sense I get now is that that is not going to happen."

Singleton said Porter did not bring up the issue until she was asked about it at multiple fundraisers.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Katie Porter previously said Kamala Harris would clear the field if she entered the race for California governor.
katie porter, kamala harris, california, governor
300
2025-28-01
Tuesday, 01 July 2025 11:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved