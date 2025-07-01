Kamala Won't Push Katie Porter Out of Governor Race

Katie Porter previously said Kamala Harris would clear the field if she entered the race for California governor. But now she said she is staying put.

In a statement to Politico, Porter said her desire to run for governor will not change no matter enters the race.

"I'm running for Governor because I believe I'm the person best able to address the challenges we face, to stand up to Donald Trump, and to lead our state in a way that improves the lives of hard working Californians," Porter said. "and that's not going to change no matter who enters this race."

Porter had been telling supporters she will stay in the race for the Democratic nomination for governor even if Harris jumps in, Politico reported, citing multiple sources.

Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra have insisted they will run against Harris, while Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis has said she will drop out if Harris runs.

Porter, who gave up her congressional seat to unsuccessfully run for Senate last year, has talked about her personal relationship with Harris while also saying she would not wait for Harris' decision to decide whether to run for governor, Politico reported.

Gerald Singleton, Porter's lawyer, told Politico said Harris' delay in getting into the race has energized Porter's campaign.

"Back when Katie was just getting in and some other folks were just getting in, the sense was, if the vice president would have gotten in at that time, it may have resulted in a number of folks dropping out," Singleton said to Poltico. "But the sense I get now is that that is not going to happen."

Singleton said Porter did not bring up the issue until she was asked about it at multiple fundraisers.