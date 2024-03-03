Sen. Britt's SOTU Rebuttal 'Big Audition' to Be Trump's VP

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., is prepping a Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden's State of the Union that could not only raise her political cachet, but also launch a vice presidential campaign with former President Donald Trump.

"Sen. Britt — who is the new freshman senator from Alabama, and who some very smart people believe will be Trump's vice presidential pick — she has her big audition night because she's going to deliver the response to Biden," former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y.

"It'll be interesting to see if Britt rises to the occasion. If she does, it will be a major step up in her potentially being Trump's vice presidential candidate."

The Republican Party has made a concerted effort to bring top women to the big stage of the national TV rebuttals, including former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Thursday's State of the Union Address comes just two days after Super Tuesday as Trump is all but assured of becoming the presumptive GOP presidential nominee against Biden.

It is an important night for Biden, too, Gingrich told host John Catsimatidis.

"This is Biden's big chance to try to prove that he's dynamic and capable and what have you, and the fact is all around him things are falling apart," Gingrich said.

Biden's support is equally falling apart, mostly because "reality" is trumping his empty words, Gingrich continued.

"Notice recently the White House has decided to call illegal immigrants newcomers, because newcomers doesn't sound as bad," he continued. "Well, very few Americans are going to applaud and say, Oh, yes, the Venezuelan newcomers who beat up the New York policemen really aren't illegal immigrants, they're just newcomers — or the Venezuelan immigrant who killed the young University of Georgia student wasn't really illegal, they're just newcomers.

"This is an example of the problem that Biden has. He keeps trying to use language to cover up reality. For the average American, reality overwhelms whatever he's saying."

As for Trump's vice presidential pick, Trump has long said there is no rush to announce who he says he has decided on, but he has made some suggestions his pick will be a woman, potentially one of South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem or former Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who is now independent.

Gabbard said Friday she "would be open to" being Trump's vice president.