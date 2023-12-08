N.C. Dem Rep. Manning Won't Run in Newly Drawn District

Rep. Kathy Manning, D-N.C., says she has decided not to seek reelection next year in the district carved out by the state's Republican lawmakers in the General Assembly.

Her announcement came after a new district map drawn by Republicans would have left Manning with an uphill battle in her attempt to win a third term, Roll Call noted.

"Today I am announcing that I won't file for re-election in the egregiously gerrymandered Congressional districts, drawn by the Republican-led NCGA," she said in a post on social media platform X.

"A lawsuit was filed in federal court earlier this week to overturn the new districts and require the reinstatement of fair districts that do not predetermine the outcome of the elections according to the preferences of the Republican-dominated redistricting committee," her office said in a statement.

"The lawsuit outlines how the current districts disenfranchise minority voters by 'packing and cracking' voters into districts to prevent them from electing representatives that represent their values."

And the statement added: "If the lawsuit is successful, Manning will run to represent the community she has been so honored to serve."