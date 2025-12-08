WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: kathy hochul | zohran mamdani | ice | immigration

Hochul: 'No Problem' With Mamdani's 'Stand Up to ICE' Video

By    |   Monday, 08 December 2025 03:30 PM EST

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday she has "no problem" with a video New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani put out on how foreign nationals can "stand up to" Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

"Everybody in this state should know their rights for themselves, their families, or for their neighbors, and their fellow worshippers in places of worship," Hochul told reporters.

"So no, everybody should know these rights, because they're being trampled on right now," she said. "I have no problem with the mayor-elect using this platform to let people know the rights they have in this great country."

Mamdani, a Democrat socialist, posted a video on social media Sunday, saying "we can all stand up to ICE if you know your rights."

He referenced a Nov. 29 demonstration in Manhattan where more than 150 protesters surrounded the garage of a government building and blocked federal agents from carrying out an immigration enforcement operation.

"Last weekend, ICE attempted to raid Canal Street and detain our immigrant neighbors," Mamdani said in the video. "As mayor, I'll protect the rights of every single New Yorker. And that includes the more than 3 million immigrants who call this city their home."

Police were reportedly called and several of the protesters were arrested after clashing with officers.

Hochul, a more moderate Democrat who is seeking reelection next year, has pivoted toward Mamdani in the weeks since the former Queens assemblyman won the November mayoral contest.

After spending months saying she would not raise taxes, Hochul has left the door open to raising the corporate tax rate, which could help fund Mamdani campaign proposals such as fare-free city buses.

For now, Hochul is standing firm on one major point: She refuses to raise personal income taxes.

"I'm not raising income taxes," she told Fox 5 last week, arguing that New York must remain affordable and competitive, and that successful people should continue investing and creating jobs in the state.

Nicole Weatherholtz

Nicole Weatherholtz, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday she has "no problem" with a video New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani put out on how foreign nationals can "stand up to" Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.
kathy hochul, zohran mamdani, ice, immigration
325
2025-30-08
Monday, 08 December 2025 03:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved