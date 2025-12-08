Hochul: 'No Problem' With Mamdani's 'Stand Up to ICE' Video

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday she has "no problem" with a video New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani put out on how foreign nationals can "stand up to" Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

"Everybody in this state should know their rights for themselves, their families, or for their neighbors, and their fellow worshippers in places of worship," Hochul told reporters.

"So no, everybody should know these rights, because they're being trampled on right now," she said. "I have no problem with the mayor-elect using this platform to let people know the rights they have in this great country."

Mamdani, a Democrat socialist, posted a video on social media Sunday, saying "we can all stand up to ICE if you know your rights."

He referenced a Nov. 29 demonstration in Manhattan where more than 150 protesters surrounded the garage of a government building and blocked federal agents from carrying out an immigration enforcement operation.

"Last weekend, ICE attempted to raid Canal Street and detain our immigrant neighbors," Mamdani said in the video. "As mayor, I'll protect the rights of every single New Yorker. And that includes the more than 3 million immigrants who call this city their home."

Police were reportedly called and several of the protesters were arrested after clashing with officers.

Hochul, a more moderate Democrat who is seeking reelection next year, has pivoted toward Mamdani in the weeks since the former Queens assemblyman won the November mayoral contest.

After spending months saying she would not raise taxes, Hochul has left the door open to raising the corporate tax rate, which could help fund Mamdani campaign proposals such as fare-free city buses.

For now, Hochul is standing firm on one major point: She refuses to raise personal income taxes.

"I'm not raising income taxes," she told Fox 5 last week, arguing that New York must remain affordable and competitive, and that successful people should continue investing and creating jobs in the state.