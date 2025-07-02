WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: kathy hochul | sexual harassment | avi small | andrew cuomo | new york

Hochul's Aide Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Charge

By    |   Wednesday, 02 July 2025 10:40 PM EDT

The press secretary for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has been placed on administrative leave amid allegations he sexually harassed another staff member, Politico reported Wednesday.

The press aide, Avi Small, has been removed from his position at least temporarily after accusations he inappropriately touched another of the governor's employees last month in a bar in Albany, according to a witness granted anonymity to speak on the matter.

Spokesman Anthony Hogrebe told the outlet:

"Gov. Hochul has zero tolerance for misconduct by any New York state employee and has instituted the strongest workplace protections and training policies in state history. While we cannot comment on an open investigation, as soon as a complaint was brought to the chamber, the employee in question was placed on leave."

The incident is said to have occurred at McGeary's Irish Pub in Albany on June 16 after an office retreat for the governor's staff. Small was place on leave June 25 after an internal investigation of the complaint.

Hochul assumed the governor's role in August 2021 after then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo stepped down amid sexual harassment allegations of his own. In her first remarks as the governor-in-waiting, Hochul pledged that her office would be run differently

"No one," Hochul said, "will ever describe my administration as a toxic work environment."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Wednesday, 02 July 2025 10:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

