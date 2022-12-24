New York Gov. Hochul Dispatches National Guard to Buffalo for Storm

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul dispatched 54 National Guard members to Buffalo on Friday as winter storm Elliot battered the western part of the state with strong, frigid winds and 24 inches of snow, leaving some drivers stranded.

"New Yorkers are experiencing a life-threatening and dangerous winter storm, with freezing temperatures and coastal flooding statewide, and snow and ice particularly in Western and Northern New York," Hochul said in a statement Friday. "In coordination with Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, I am deploying 54 members of the National Guard to Erie County to assist residents, particularly those who have emergency medical appointments and need help traveling. These members will be on the ground in a matter of hours."

Hochul's announcement came as massive winter storm Elliot barreled into the region bringing heavy snow, frigid winds, and subzero temperatures.

The western part of the state, including Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Rochester, are bearing the brunt of the storm with the National Weather Service logging 24 inches of snow at Buffalo's airport through Saturday.

A hazardous weather and blizzard warning remains in effect for the area through 7 a.m. Christmas morning, according to the agency.

The forecast as of Saturday morning was for snow, possibly heavy at times, to continue throughout the day with temperatures only reaching 15 degrees Fahrenheit, causing wind chill temperatures to drop to as low as -20 degrees, according to the service.

Snow and snow showers are expected to continue through the early hours of Christmas Day with winds of between 29-31 mph with gusts reaching as high as 47 mph causing blowing and drifting snow in the region, before tapering off on Christmas Day, according to the NWS forecast.

Another 7-11 inches of snow are possible during this time.

Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle reported Saturday that "whiteout" conditions and flooding along Lake Erie left several motorists "stranded or trapped" in their vehicles and "thousands" in that city without power during the storm.

"It is throwing everything at us but the kitchen sink. We've had ice, flooding, snow, freezing temperatures, and everything that Mother Nature could wallop at us this weekend," the outlet reported Hochul saying during a briefing.

NYDATABASES.com reported Saturday that more than 31,000 of Erie County's 440,396 accounts were without power.

"I want to assure New Yorkers that all of our state resources are deployed to help with storm recovery efforts, and we are coordinating closely with local officials across the state. Remember: stay off the roads and take precautions to stay safe in your home," Hochul's statement Friday said.