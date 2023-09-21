N.Y. No Longer a Sanctuary? Gov. Hochul: Go Elsewhere

New York State might finally have reached a watershed moment, according to Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is suggesting that being a sanctuary state is no longer tenable under President Joe Biden's open border policies.

"We have to let the word out, when you come to New York, we're not going to have more hotel rooms," Hochul told CNN. "We don't have capacity."

Hochul's remarks are akin to those of President Joe Biden's hand-picked border czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, who was forced to tell Central American migrants in her first foreign trip to address the "root causes" of mass illegal immigration.

Harris infamously said to migration hopefuls, despite Biden's immediate unwinding of former President Donald Trump's border policies: "Don't come."

"We have to also message properly that, 'We're at our limit; if you're going to leave your country, go somewhere else,'" Hochul added to CNN.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has previously had public battles with the Democrat governor over saying his city is beyond capacity on housing illegal migrants, but being blocked by Hochul from sending them elsewhere in the state of New York.

Now she wants to say the same to the rest of the U.S.

But Hochul is urging migrants to remain in Mexico, the policy that Trump had instituted and Biden unwound upon taking office.

"The smarter thing is to apply for asylum before you leave your country," Hochul continued.

The Biden administration's Department of Homeland Security has begun a CBP One™ mobile application, which allows migrants to register as asylum seekers before coming to the U.S. in order to be permitted to cross the border.