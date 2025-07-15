Gov. Hochul, Mamdani Develop Uneasy Truce

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Zohran Mamdani, the Democrat nominee for New York City mayor, are maintaining a cordial relationship ahead of November’s mayoral election.

In the assembly, Mamdani was a constant critic of Hochul, saying she “appeases racists,” calling her “disgusting.” He further said her reversal on congestion pricing is why people don’t trust politicians.

Following Mandani’s primary victory, the two met at New York City’s pride parade, discussing “the affordability crisis and areas of common ground on lowering cost,” a source close to Hochul told Politico. The two agreed to put their previous disagreements behind them to work toward the best interests of the city, another source told Politico.

Hochul has opposed Mamdani’s proposal to raise the corporate tax rate to 11.5% and increase income taxes on those earning more than $1 million, which Mamdani needs the state to approve to fund initiatives like free childcare, buses and college, according to Politico.

Groups that support Mamdani are hoping to use his primary win to help elect more left-leaning politicians, which could make trouble for moderate Democrats like Hochul.

“Zohran Mamdani inspired a record number of voters by building a campaign focused on making New York more affordable,” Jasmine Gripper, co-director of the Working Families Party said in a statement to Politico. “Voters are looking for leaders who are committed to making real change for working families.”

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio had a famously contentious relationship with Gov. Andrew Cuomo while Hochul has enjoyed a friendlier relationship with current Mayor Eric Adams.

After Mamdani’s victory, Hochul told reporters they both have been focused on affordability.

“I’ve been focused on affordability long before any recent election,” Hochul said. “That has been what I’ve been championing and successful in getting major policies through the Legislature.”

A spokesperson for Mamdani echoed those thoughts.

“Zohran’s focus as mayor will be delivering on his affordability agenda and he looks forward to working with Gov. Hochul and leaders in the state legislature to do so, especially as they have led this same fight for years,” said Lekha Sunder to Politico.