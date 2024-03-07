N.Y. Governor: Subway Riders Get Searched or Go Home

New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday that New York City subway riders who refuse to have bags searched will have to find other transportation.

Hochul's declaration came a day after her order to send 750 members of the National Guard to help man New York City's subways, an effort to deter crime after some high-profile incidents in the city's main transportation system.

Hochul, in an interview with WNYW "Good Day New York" morning program, said there is no stop and frisk but that guardsmen, along with New York City Police officers, will do random searches of subway travelers' bags.

Hochul's message to those who don't want to get searched: "Go home."

"You can say no, but you're not taking the subway," Hochul said.

Hochul was quizzed about the leap to searches when something as basic as skipping subway fares is so prevalent.

"So you want to look in the eye of a police officer or an MTA Transit Police or a National Guard and still jump the skip the fare? Go ahead," Hochul said of the expanded presence of guardsmen and NYPD officers.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced the resumption of random bag searches, one week after a passenger slashed the throat of a subway conductor.

"We have had a series of high-profile crimes that have shaken the security of New Yorkers. Statistically, it's not what it used to be. It's better, much better. But I'm not going to talk about statistics. I'm going to talk about feelings and emotions and the psychology of a city," Hochul told the show hosts.

"I want more people on the subways. We're not quite back to the pre-pandemic levels. And if people are feeling unsafe and won't come, then I have to do something about it."

Hochul rejected criticism that her move was theatrical or that she's undermining Mayor Adams' efforts with NYPD.

"I would say if I did nothing, it would be negligent on my part," Hochul said. "My No. 1 priority is the safety of all New Yorkers. If people are anxious in any aspect of their lives, particularly the lifeblood of our region … downstate does not function without a healthy subway system that people have confidence in. I have to do this for them. It does not undermine the mayor. In fact, it is complementing the mayor's efforts."

Hochul reiterated that cameras will be installed on every subway.

"I'm getting it done. I'd rather be in the business of preventing crimes than having to solve them," Hochul said. "And if people know that they're being watched, that there's a camera that'll record if they harm someone, assault, bring out a gun, have a knife, they're going to get caught? I think that's going to have a powerful effect on the psychology of the criminals."