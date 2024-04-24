WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kathy hochul | mike johnson | columbia university

N.Y. Gov. Hochul: Johnson 'Adding' to Columbia Division

By    |   Wednesday, 24 April 2024 04:59 PM EDT

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday blasted House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., over his trip to Columbia University, saying his visit "is only adding to the division" over the ongoing pro-Palestinian protest on campus.

Johnson traveled to Columbia's campus on Wednesday to deliver a speech, but his remarks were reportedly drowned out by protestors, whom he accused of supporting Hamas and Hezbollah as they called out, "Stop the genocide."

Hochul, speaking to reporters on Wednesday afternoon, said that Johnson should have stayed in Washington.

"I think politicizing this and bringing the entourage to put a spotlight on this is only adding to the division," Hochul said when remarking on Johnson's visit, according to Politico. "A speaker worth the title should really be trying to heal people and not divide them, so I don't think it adds to anything."

She added, "It seems to me there's a lot more responsibilities and crises to be dealt with in Washington. I'd encourage the speaker to go back and perhaps take up the migrant bill, the bill to deal with closing the borders, so we can deal with the real crisis that New York has."

Hochul also noted that during her visit to the university earlier this week, she "went there privately" and "did not bring press."

A spokesperson for Johnson hit back at the governor in a statement: "Speaker Johnson is going to speak to students at Columbia University because Governor Hochul and other officials in New York have completely failed in their duty to protect Jewish students and combat the rise of antisemitism in their party. We wish it weren't necessary."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday blasted House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., over his trip to Columbia University, saying his visit "is only adding to the division" over the ongoing pro-Palestine protest on campus.
kathy hochul, mike johnson, columbia university
271
2024-59-24
Wednesday, 24 April 2024 04:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved