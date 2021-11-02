Lawmakers Seek More Jewish Programming to Fight Anti-Semitism

Five members of Congress are calling on cable and satellite television providers to fight antisemitism by increasing Jewish-themed television programming around the country.

Rep. Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y., whose Long Island district includes a number of large Jewish communities, sent seven letters on Oct. 26 individually addressed to the CEOs of Altice USA, AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, Cox Communications, Dish Network, and Verizon Communications.

Fellow Democrat Reps. Grace Meng, also of New York, Brad Sherman and Ted Lieu of California, and Ted Deutch of Florida were co-signers.

"As Members of Congress who represent Jewish communities across the country, we have seen the impact of making programming specifically tailored to these communities widely available," the letter stated.

"Culturally specific programming fosters community and, for those outside of the community, exposure to Jewish programming can be an important and effective antidote to the scourge of hate and bigotry against Jewish people," the letter said.

The letters asked the companies a series of questions about their commitment to expanding Jewish programming on television and providing Jewish-themed English-language content — and requested that they respond by Nov. 9.

In August, Rice announced the Department of Homeland Security awarded $3.5 million for security enhancements to 20 Jewish non-profit organizations in her district as they face a high risk of terrorism.

JLTV (Jewish Life Television), the nation’s largest Jewish-themed cable channel, has praised the effort of Rice and the Congressmen, and report that state legislators in 17 states have made similar requests of cable and satellite providers in recent months.

"We are thankful to the Members of Congress and State Legislators across the nation who have written to the cable and satellite operators, imploring them to expand access to Jewish-themed programming on their channel line-ups," JLTV’s Steven Paul told Newsmax.

"Now more than ever, Jewish Life Television offers not only Jewish Americans but Americans of all religions, information and entertainment about the Jewish faith, the Jewish people and the Jewish experience in the United States, in Israel and around the World," he said.

JLTV notes that in August, when the FBI released its annual survey of hate crimes for 2020, the Bureau found that hate crimes against Jews represented 60% of all religiously-motivated hate crimes, 2,900% greater than the Jewish population of the United States as a whole.

During the recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the situation for Jewish Americans got so dire that on July 23, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights expressed its "critical concern over the recent spike in violence and hate toward Jewish Americans provoked by the most recent outbreak in violence between Israel and Hamas," JLTV noted.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reported in April that 77% of Jewish Americans are concerned about their safety and welfare and 60% of Jewish Americans reported witnessing antisemitic incidents.

ADL’s annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents noted such episodes remained at an historic high in 2020.

"We still experienced a year in which antisemitic acts remained at a disturbingly high level despite lockdowns and other significant changes in our daily lives and interactions with others," Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO and national director said in a statement. "We can’t let our guard down. As communities begin to open up and people spend more time in person with others, we must remain vigilant."

In another alarming report, the American Jewish Committee reported nearly one out of every four Jews in the United States has been the subject of antisemitism over the past year.

The report found 24% of American Jews had been the target of antisemitism over the past 12 months — with 17% of respondents saying they’d been the subject of an antisemitic remark in person, 12% saying they were the victim of an antisemitic remark online, and 3% saying they were the target of an antisemitic physical attack.

"Now is the time for American society to stand up and say 'enough is enough.' American Jews see antisemitism on the far right and the far left, among extremists acting in the name of Islam, and elsewhere throughout America," the committee's CEO, David Harris, said in a statement.