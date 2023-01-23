Dem Rep. Clark's Daughter Attacks Cop at Anti-police Protest

The daughter of Massachusetts Democrat Rep. Katherine Clark was arrested for attacking a police officer at a rowdy Boston Common protest in which a cop was bloodied in a punch to his face.

Riley Dowell, 23, is accused of defacing the landmark Parkman Bandstand Monument with spray paint on Saturday night, and was awaiting arraignment Sunday, the Boston Globe reported.

Clark, the House Democrat Whip, confirmed Sunday her daughter had been arrested.

"I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting," she tweeted. "This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process."

In a police report, Dowell — assigned male at birth — was identified by her birth name, Jared Dowell.

According to the report, officers were called to the monument on the eastern side of the Boston Common Saturday night and saw Dowell spray painting it with tags reading "NO COP CITY" and "ACAB," a police slur.

During Dowell's arrest, around 20 protesters surrounded the officers, yelling profanities through megaphones on the street that brought traffic to a halt, the police report stated.

"While interfering with the arrest of Jared Dowell, an officer was hit in the face and could be seen bleeding from the nose and mouth," the report said.

Dowell was charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon, destruction or injury of personal property, and damage of property by graffiti/tagging, the police statement said.

She was still awaiting arraignment Sunday night in Boston Municipal Court, the Boston Globe reported.

Police said they later also arrested a second person at the bandstand Saturday night, who was identified as Andrea Colletti, 27.

Colletti allegedly tried to flee police on foot and briefly struggled with officers who apprehended her. She was charged with damage of property by graffiti/tagging, destruction or injury of personal property, and resisting arrest, the police statement said.

It was unclear Sunday night whether either Dowell or Colletti had retained a lawyer, the Boston Globe reported.