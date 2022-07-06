×
Tags: kate bedingfield | joe biden

WH Comm. Director Bedingfield to Exit by End of Summer

Kate Bedingfield
White House communications director Kate Bedingfield delivers remarks during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 06 July 2022 04:36 PM EDT

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield, a longtime aide to President Joe Biden, is stepping down from her post, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Bedingfield, one of Biden's closest confidantes since his time as vice president, played a key role in Biden winning the 2020 nomination.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain stated, according to CNN, that without Bedingfield's "talent and tenacity, Donald Trump might still be in the White House; the Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Law might still be unrealized goals, and Ketanji Brown Jackson might not be sitting on the Supreme Court. She played a huge role in everything the President has achieved," Klain continued, "from his second term as vice president, through the campaign and since coming to the White House."

The Journal notes that Bedingfield is slated to exit the White House by late July but will "help support the president and administration from the outside," an unnamed official said.

Klain also affirmed that Bedingfield would "remain a critical player in moving the Biden agenda forward from the outside."

Newsfront
