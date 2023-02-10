Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: We Must Protect 'Sacred First Amendment'

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told Newsmax Friday that conservatives must protect the "sacred First Amendment" from censorship attacks, especially in light of Newsmax being dropped by DirecTV.

"Given everything that we have found, particularly under the 'Twitter Files,' and as somebody who's been shadow banned, I can totally understand that this is not a surprise at all to any of us who have been experiencing the suppression of free speech," Cammack said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "So I think that as conservatives, we have to stand up, we have to push back."

"We're getting it in all forms: through academia, through Hollywood, through news, corporate media, you name it," she continued. "We're constantly under attack. We have to be more vigilant than ever in making sure that Americans have options when it comes to their news and certainly making sure that we're protecting that most sacred First Amendment."

Newsmax is America's fourth highest-rated news network in the cable landscape and a top-20 overall channel that reaches 25 million Americans weekly, according to the Nielsen ratings.

DirecTV claimed it dropped the popular network due to "cost-cutting" measures, while also carrying 22 left-leaning news channels, many of which draw considerably lower ratings than Newsmax.

This week, DirecTV claimed Newsmax was demanding "excessive fees" that would amount to "tens of millions" of dollars. Newsmax denied that, saying it is seeking an approximate fee of $1 per cable subscriber per year, among the lowest requested fees in cable.

"This was never about the fees being excessive," Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax, said. "DirecTV's position has always been that Newsmax of all cable news channels should never get any cable fee whatsoever, not one penny."

DirecTV recently issued a statement it wants Newsmax back on its service, but on its terms.

Ruddy consequently said there has been no real negotiation or no flexibility provided by DirecTV in its refusal to pay carriage fees.

