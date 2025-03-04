FBI Director: Ukrainians 'Partying Like It's Miami'

Ukrainians in Kyiv are "partying like it's Miami," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a podcast while acknowledging that Russia is "winning the propaganda campaign."

"They're going into the Ukraine; they're not going throughout the Ukraine," Patel told former Senate candidate Royce White on his "Please, Call Me Crazy" podcast Tuesday while discussing Russian attacks on Ukraine.

"I know people that are going to Kyiv and partying like it's Miami, going out to nightclubs, and I'm not saying that peace and Ukraine aren't crumbling, but the whole country's not," Patel said.

Patel's comments came just days after the fiery meeting at the White House between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and after Trump paused all military aid to Ukraine on Tuesday.

Patel in February, speaking on his "Kash's Corner" page on Epoch Times before he was confirmed as FBI director, said he has asked for a congressional investigation into where the money sent for aid to Ukraine has gone and claimed that Zelenskyy can't be trusted.

Patel also said he fears that the situation in Ukraine could become similar to what occurred in Afghanistan.

"Our money was being utilized against us, against American service members, and against our allies [in Afghanistan]," said Patel. "I'm afraid that's where we're heading right now. We haven't even gotten to the other things that we have given the Ukraine. This is just pure cash that we're talking about right now.

"I've asked this Congress to investigate where this money has gone. The American people are owed that answer because it's our money. It's our taxpayer dollars."

Patel further said that if Zelenskyy seeks more aid and equipment, "he should be more prepared about these global statements that bring us to the precipice of war," becasuse "we just can't have full faith and trust in giving a leader $100 billion and then having him say, I'm not telling you where the money went."