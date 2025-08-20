WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: kash patel | pam bondi | dc | trump

Trump Admin: Over 550 Arrests Made Since D.C. Takeover

By    |   Wednesday, 20 August 2025 12:46 PM EDT

More than 550 arrests have been made in Washington, D.C. since President Donald Trump launched a federal takeover of the police.

"66 more arrests across all federal agencies last night," FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on social media Wednesday. "@FBI joined partners in 41 of those arrests, recovered 6 illegal firearms with 8 drug seizures. Saving lives every day. Thanks to the men and women in the field."

Attorney General Pam Bondi said 76 illegal firearms have been taken off the street.

"66 arrests yesterday and 8 illegal firearms seized," Bondi said. "One arrest was a warrant on a juvenile for armed robbery in Washington DC.

Bondi said U.S. Marshals are offering a $500 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

"Together we will make DC safe again," Bondi said.

National Guard members from West Virginia, South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana, and other states have joined D.C. Guard units in protecting landmarks, conducting patrols, and assisting with crowd control.

The White House credits the initiative with a drop in reported crime since the deployment began earlier this month.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
More than 550 arrests have been made in Washington, D.C. since President Donald Trump launched a federal takeover of the police.
kash patel, pam bondi, dc, trump
182
2025-46-20
Wednesday, 20 August 2025 12:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved