Trump Admin: Over 550 Arrests Made Since D.C. Takeover

More than 550 arrests have been made in Washington, D.C. since President Donald Trump launched a federal takeover of the police.

"66 more arrests across all federal agencies last night," FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on social media Wednesday. "@FBI joined partners in 41 of those arrests, recovered 6 illegal firearms with 8 drug seizures. Saving lives every day. Thanks to the men and women in the field."

Attorney General Pam Bondi said 76 illegal firearms have been taken off the street.

"66 arrests yesterday and 8 illegal firearms seized," Bondi said. "One arrest was a warrant on a juvenile for armed robbery in Washington DC.

Bondi said U.S. Marshals are offering a $500 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

"Together we will make DC safe again," Bondi said.

National Guard members from West Virginia, South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana, and other states have joined D.C. Guard units in protecting landmarks, conducting patrols, and assisting with crowd control.

The White House credits the initiative with a drop in reported crime since the deployment began earlier this month.