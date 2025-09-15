FBI Chief Patel Faces Scrutiny in Capitol Hill Hearings

FBI Director Kash Patel is expected to face tough questions from the right and the left in back-to-back appearances before Congress at a time of heightened focus on his performance leading the agency.

Patel is set to appear before the Senate and House Judiciary committees starting Tuesday, less than a week after the agency's response to the assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk prompted concerns from some lawmakers and increased complaints from Democrats.

Also up for discussion will be firings of agency employees, along with the FBI's role in reviewing the Epstein case files and some other issues that Democrats claim have politicized the FBI, according to The Hill.

Patel is not shying away from conflict. When Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., posted a video running through past Patel comments he planned to use as a basis for his questions, the director fired back in a post on X. "Let's find out who law enforcement backs… and who supports defunding the police- answer coming tomorrow, but we already know," said Patel.

A longtime ally of President Donald Trump who has been critical of Democrat investigations into Trump, Patel was confirmed in February by the Republican majority.

But in the wake of the Kirk shooting, a few GOP activists have expressed criticism. Some view his comments about an early arrest of a subject later released in the Kirk case as troubling. But Patel brushed off the comments, saying he spoke the truth, but maybe a bit quicker than he should have.

Additionally, the agency and the Trump administration face lawsuits from fired FBI employees who contend they were political victims.