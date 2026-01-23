WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: kash patel | fbi | donald trump | investigations

Patel Fires FBI Agents Connected to Trump Inquiries

By    |   Friday, 23 January 2026 06:52 PM EST

FBI Director Kash Patel has fired as many as eight agents connected to the bureau's investigations of President Donald Trump, MS Now reported.

The FBI's special agent in charge in Atlanta was removed, along with the acting assistant director in charge of the New York field office, according to two people familiar with the matter.

A former special agent in charge in New Orleans who had recently moved to another position was also pushed out, along with as many as six agents in Miami.

Patel on Thursday shared a picture of what he said was a "self-awarded" trophy made by former FBI officials to celebrate Operation Arctic Frost, an inquiry launched after the 2020 election targeting Trump and his allies.

"People ask why I said the old FBI was a diseased temple. This is what corruption looks like when it thinks no one is watching: A self-awarded trophy celebrating Arctic Frost, made by FBI officials," Patel said.

"I disbanded CR-15 and removed the corrupt actors involved. So, when legacy media cries that President Trump's FBI fired people and made sweeping changes, I have one response: You're damn right we did."

Operation Arctic Frost was an FBI investigation tied to classified documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, focusing on how national security materials were handled and whether government officials or others improperly influenced the probe.

The operation's existence was first publicly revealed in 2023 through filings in federal court and statements by prosecutors.

The name refers internally to a phase of evidence review and coordination with the Department of Justice rather than a traditional law-enforcement sweep.

Trump in January called for the removal of FBI "scum."

"These FBI Agents are total Scum, in their own way no better than the insurrectionists in Portland, Minnesota, Los Angeles, etc. Kash better get them out, NOW! Radical Left Lunatics put in by the 'Auto Pen' and Obama!" he wrote in a Truth Social post accompanied by a news report detailing the role of a former FBI official in reportedly advancing the Arctic Frost investigation.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
FBI Director Kash Patel has fired as many as eight agents connected to the bureau's investigations of President Donald Trump, MS Now reports.
kash patel, fbi, donald trump, investigations
340
2026-52-23
Friday, 23 January 2026 06:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved